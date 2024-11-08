Ecstatic J6 offenders look forward to pardons from ‘Daddy Trump’ — and retribution

This, I think, is likely to happen. Trump promised it, and he can do with with a flick of his hand. The impact on our legal system will be severe, particularly depending on who he appoints as Attorney General.

A man clashed with Captiol police on Jan 6, 2020 Credit: Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s reelection is electrifying the Jan. 6 offender community, prompting a wave of elated X posts anticipating presidential pardons and, in some cases, calling for retribution against the Department of Justice and congressional investigators.

“We are on the cusp of a prisoner exchange,” Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state legislator who served three months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, wrote before the polls had closed on Tuesday. “Swapping patriots for traitors.”

At 1:39 a.m., when it was evident Trump would win, Evans wrote: “I can’t imagine the excitement from my fellow Jan 6 prisoners who are still in prison tonight. Hold on, guys… you are coming home!”

Adam Christian Johnson, who served a 75-day sentence for stealing then-House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s lectern on Jan. 6, posted a video of himself on X at 1:46 a.m. popping the cork on a bottle of champagne. He captioned the video: “I. Want. My. Lectern.”

Another convicted Jan. 6 offender, Eric […]