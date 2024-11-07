The end of an American world

All over the world, I have seen major publications expressing similar views. They see us, and I believe it is correct, as becoming a fascist oligarchy like Hungary. Fascism is never imposed, it it always the result of people electing authoritarians backed by the uber-rich to rule the country. It happened in Italy. It happened in Germany. It happened in Russia. It happened in Hungary. It happened in Israel.

Donald Trump’s re-election to a second term on Wednesday, November 6, and the success of the Republican Party, of which he has taken total control, represent a major turning point for the United States.

This time, they made an informed decision. In 2016, when they first entrusted him with the White House, American voters didn’t know what a Donald Trump presidency would be like and were taking a leap into the unknown. In 2024, the situation is different: Not only do Republican voters know their candidate inside out, right down to his least glorious behavior, he’s even more radical than he was eight years ago. Trump’s electorate knows where this president is going to take them, and wants more.

It’s a reality that needs to be examined with eyes wide open. The path on which Trump, strengthened for his second term by his party’s success in the Senate, will take his country diverges fundamentally from the one charted by the United States since the end of the Second World War. It marks the end of an American era, that of an open […]