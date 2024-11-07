The end of an American world

Donald Trump’s re-election to a second term on Wednesday, November 6, and the success of the Republican Party, of which he has taken total control, represent a major turning point for the United States.
This time, they made an informed decision. In 2016, when they first entrusted him with the White House, American voters didn’t know what a Donald Trump presidency would be like and were taking a leap into the unknown. In 2024, the situation is different: Not only do Republican voters know their candidate inside out, right down to his least glorious behavior, he’s even more radical than he was eight years ago. Trump’s electorate knows where this president is going to take them, and wants more.
It’s a reality that needs to be examined with eyes wide open. The path on which Trump, strengthened for his second term by his party’s success in the Senate, will take his country diverges fundamentally from the one charted by the United States since the end of the Second World War. It marks the end of an American era, that of an open […]
Much of the blame imho lies with the Democrats began abandoning the working class starting in the late 1970’s. The increasing wealth gap and the Citizen’s United decision don’t help matters either.
the correlation between what you call fascism and poverty is very hogh all over europe.https://constable.blog/2023/11/24/waarom-pim-fortuyn-gelijk-had/#popu
The previous commentator is correct. I would remind the reader that France is a country of 66.5 million people with 38 political parties represented in their parliament. This is a level of representation that Americans can’t even dream of. We have 330 million people and are allowed 2 political parties, both of which seek single party rule and disenfranchise the voters in different ways. We live in a non-representative Republic. American elections are the fruit of a poisoned tree. It is any wonder that the results are poisonous? What a representative Republic? Then you will have to change the structure. Think outside of the box.
Your previous commentators seem to blame the democrats for “favoring the rich” (although, which party has consistently been the one to create social welfare programs, beginning with social security and the WPA and Food Stamps? Was that “favoring the rich”?). Or that we need to “think outside the box”. Frankly, I don’t think with Trump there will be a whole lot of “thinking outside the box” allowed. I think, if blame is going to be tossed around, what you (Stephen) said makes the most sense: “Fascism is never imposed, it it always the result of people electing authoritarians backed by the uber-rich to rule the country.”. I blame the America that choses a would be dictator.
The party you remember for the WPA is long dead. Killed by Clinton who was happy to end “welfare as we know it”, in cooperation with Republicans. It is all of us who will need to think outside the box if we want a representative Republic. The Democrats of the present hold many flaws and the seeds of Fascism dwell with them too. As I have stated in the past – the Democrat’s iron fist is clothed in a velvet glove, much more stylish, hurts just as much.
Biden administration listened to Sanders and Warren and began returning to New Deal roots but did an abysmal job of communicating – probably due to Biden’s age and infirmity. Had he dropped out soon enough, primaries and Dem debates probably would have revealed that this was yet another “change” election and nominated someone who could not be dismissed as an administration incumbent.