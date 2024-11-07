Say goodbye to Trump’s legal cases

As this article describes, “Donald Trump didn’t just beat Kamala Harris. He beat the system that tried to put him in jail.” All of the cases involving Trump will disappear. Beginning in January 2025 the Trump Party Senate and the President will begin what I see as a multi-year effort to completely restructure the legal system of the United States. At least two Supreme Court justices will retire to be replaced by younger fascist justices, who will serve for decades. This same approach will become the norm for all judges at any level of the court system. By the end of Trump’s term the entire legal system of the country will be reconfigured to favor fascists and the rich.

Newly elected Donald Trump waves goodbye to all the court cases that threatened to put him in prison.

Credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Donald Trump didn’t just beat Kamala Harris. He beat the system that tried to put him in jail.

He was already the first former president ever to be charged with and convicted of felonies. Now he has become the first convicted felon ever to win a presidential election. And his victory virtually guarantees that he will never face serious legal accountability for an avalanche of alleged wrongdoing.

Trump’s imminent return to the White House shatters years of work by special counsel Jack Smith to convict Trump for his attempt to subvert the 2020 election and for the stockpile of classified documents he kept at his Florida estate.

It halts the prosecution he is facing in Georgia for his 2020 election plot as well.

It almost certainly allows Trump to postpone any sentence on his New York conviction for covering up […]