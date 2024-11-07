Palestinians will not be allowed to return to homes in northern Gaza, says IDF

Fascist Netanyahu who has been told by fascist Trump, “You can do what you need to do.” He waited for the election and has now moved to the new stage of his genocide. We are going to see Trump back authoritarians like Netanyahu, Putin, Orban, and I expect to see decreased support for Ukraine, although Biden may try to rush through more support before he leaves office. Whether he can get it done given the current Congress, I’m not sure, but I look for him to try. The Palestinians I fear are not going to get any help, Biden has been a failure on that front for years, and the Israeli genocide is going to continue.

Streams of Palestinians were seen leaving Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza to move further south on Wednesday. Credit: Anadolu / Getty

Israeli ground forces are getting closer to “the complete evacuation” of northern Gaza and residents will not be allowed to return home, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said, in what appears to be the first official acknowledgment from Israel it is systematically removing Palestinians from the area.

In a media briefing on Tuesday night, the IDF Brig Gen Itzik Cohen told Israeli reporters that since troops had been forced to enter some areas twice, such as Jabaliya camp, “there is no intention of allowing the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their homes”.

He added that humanitarian aid would be allowed to “regularly” enter the south of the territory but not the north, since there are “no more civilians left”.

International humanitarian law experts have said that such actions would amount to the war crimes of forcible transfer and the use of food as a weapon.

The Israeli army and government have repeatedly denied trying to force the remaining population of northern