Canada Announces Plan to Slash Oil and Gas Emissions 35% by 2030

Here is some excellent news for Canadians, and the rest of the world as well, since it affects Earth’s atmosphere. I think we will see something similar in Mexico, because its first woman president is a climate scientist. The only North American country not up to speed is the United States, and that will get better or worse depending on who wins the Presidential election. Right now, as I write this, Trump has 90 electoral votes and Harris just 27.

The Athabasca Oil Sands along the Athabasca River in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. Credit: dan_prat / iStock / Getty

The Canadian government has issued a draft of new regulations for greenhouse gas emissions produced by oil and gas. The rules would limit Canada’s emissions to 35 percent below 2019 levels by 2030.

Most fossil fuels coming from Canada are produced in the oil sands of Alberta, with the United States as the largest importer.

“We’re asking the oil and gas sector to invest their record profits into pollution cutting projects,” Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, told a news conference, as The New York Times reported. “Every sector must do its part. Oil and gas companies are no exception.”

Guilbeault said profits from the oil and gas sector reached roughly $48 billion in 2022, reported Reuters.

“We’ve worked carefully to develop what is technically feasible for the sector, to keep industry accountable to their own promise to be carbon neutral by 2050,” Guilbeault said, as Reuters reported.

The cap-and-trade system created by the regulations is designed to recognize companies that perform better, while incentivizing higher polluters to invest in […]