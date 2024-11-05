‘No social life, no plans, no savings’: Americans aren’t reaping benefits of booming US economy

What I notice, every time I go into a grocery store are the outrageous prices. Nine dollars for a cantaloupe, $4.99 for Organic Romaine lettuce. I am so thankful for my wife Ronlyn’s master organic biodynamic gardening skills. She grows everything except citrus, so we only have to buy chicken, fish, and shrimp — we do not eat mammals — nd some spices, and things like soy sauce. It saves us thousands of dollars each year. As a result I understood the point this article is making. Because we are a society whose only social priority is greed, I don’t know how anyone living on minimum wage or social security makes it, and I think that is one of the main reasons Americans as a society are so unhappy. That and the grotesque rigging of the U.S. tax structure. We are essentially a neo-medieval country, with a small privileged population of rich and uber-rich, and a majority population of what amounts to peasants.

Experts say the US economy is the ‘envy of the world’, but Americans are not feeling it.

Experts seem to agree the US economy has been on the upswing in 2024. A wave of new jobs, robust consumer spending, lower interest rates, falling inflation, impressive levels of business investment and record Wall Street highs has made the US economy “the envy of the world”.

But many Americans appear to feel very little of that.

Jim White, 62, an aquaculture specialist from North Carolina, said he has “given up [on] going out”.

I’ll never own a home. A new car is unthinkable,” he said. “The economy is slowly making the rich richer. Everyone else is sinking.”

White is among dozens of people from all over the US who shared with the Guardian how they feel about the economy.

While some expressed general optimism about stabilizing levels of inflation and reported doing well economically, scores said inflation continued to be financially crippling, with their incomes not even remotely keeping up with soaring costs for housing, food, childcare, insurance, healthcare, fuel, subscriptions and entertainment.

Few seemed […]