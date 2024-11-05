‘Horizon’ plane’s innovative shape promises greener flights and added comfort

Here is some very interesting good news about aviation travel. Currently, aircraft are major polluters strongly an negatively impact Earth’s atmosphere. As this article describes it aircraft design is about to change from the winged tube design of the last century to some quite radically different and, most importantly, a much less polluting design.

Blended wing passenger aircraft could allow for new interior layouts, while slashing carbon emissions. This rendering shows a design by San Diego-based Natilus, which says its Horizon plane will carry about 200 passengers while producing half the emissions of current Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft. Credit: Nautilus

Spurred by increasing global demand for air travel, aviation emissions have been rising faster than those from rail, road, or shipping in recent decades. Solutions to invert the trend are slow-dripping: Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which can cut emissions on a flight by 80% when produced and used correctly, could represent two thirds of the reduction in emissions needed for aviation to reach its net-zero goal by 2050. But, it’s in short supply and in the best case scenario, SAF will have accounted for just 0.53% of all jet fuel use in 2024, a far cry from the levels required to make an impact.

While airlines and regulators scramble for ideas to decarbonize the industry, some engineers are suggesting that an entirely new type of aircraft […]