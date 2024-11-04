State and National Estimates of the Cost of Emergency Department Pediatric Readiness and Lives Saved

Key Points
Question What are the state and national costs of raising all emergency departments (EDs) to high pediatric readiness and the potential number of lives saved?
Findings In this cohort study of 4840 EDs across the US, 842 (17.4%) had high pediatric readiness and the annual cost to reach high pediatric readiness was $207 335 302, ranging from $0 to $11.84 per child by state. An estimated 2143 pediatric lives may be saved each year through universal high ED pediatric readiness.
Meaning These results suggest that raising all EDs to high pediatric readiness would potentially save thousands of pediatric lives each year, with modest financial investment.
Abstract
Importance High emergency department (ED) pediatric readiness is associated with improved survival among children receiving emergency care, but state and national costs to reach high ED readiness and the resulting number of lives that may be saved are unknown.
Objective To estimate the state and national annual costs of raising all EDs to high pediatric readiness and the resulting number of pediatric lives that may be saved each year.
Design, Setting, and Participants This cohort study used data from EDs in 50 US states and the District […]