Social crisis? 4 in 10 haven’t made new friends in over a year

Americans are becoming a society of isolated people. The Covid pandemic changed America in ways that are little discussed in politics or media and show up only in research studies like this one. For over a third of the population It has made us a lonely sad country. How is it going in your life?

Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Social isolation didn’t stop with the pandemic, and a concerning new poll finds many Americans are still starving for human contact in 2024. Specifically, researchers found that more than a third of Americans feel their social life is “stuck in a rut” (37%).

The survey of 2,000 adults who have traveled with friends in the past also found that 39% haven’t made a new friend in over a year, and a similar percentage haven’t gone to a party in at least six months (38%). For many, it’s also been at least a year since they’ve gone to a concert with a friend (59%) or been on vacation with them (44%).

Conducted by Talker Research for CheapCaribbean Vacations, the poll finds that while most would describe their existing friendships as fun and ever-changing (58%), a quarter of respondents believe their social lives feel repetitive (26%). Thinking about the friends they do have, the average person who said they have a “