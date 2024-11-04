It’s not alarmist: A second Trump term really is an extinction-level threat to democracy

As I watched off and on throughout the day, it became clear to me that a large percentage of Americans are perfectly comfortable electing a President who is a multiple felon, a convicted rapist, pro-control of women advocate, multiple bankrupt racist, openly stating he intends to end democracy in the United States and become an authoritarian leader like Viktor Orbán of Hungary. Many of these men and women don’t seem to cherish democracy as their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents did. We are going to see how many voters think this way on Tuesday, and are willing to submit to authoritarian government. I am particularly struck by the number of young men who hold these views.

Trump speaks at the Ellipse outside the White House on January 6, 2021.

Credit: AFP / Getty



In the game Jenga, players take turns removing wooden blocks from a rickety tower and then stacking them back on the top. Each removed piece makes the base more wobbly; each block put back on top makes it more unbalanced until it eventually topples.

This, I’d argue, is basically how we should be thinking about the stakes of the 2024 election for American democracy: an already-rickety tower of state would be at risk of falling in on itself entirely, with catastrophic results for those who live under its shelter.

We live in an era where democracies once considered “consolidated” — meaning so secure that that they couldn’t collapse into authoritarianism — have started to buckle and even collapse. As recently as 2010, Hungary was considered one of the post-Communist world’s great democratic success stories; today, it is now understood to be the European Union’s only autocracy.

Hungarian democracy did not die of natural causes. It was murdered by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who seized control of nearly every aspect of […]