Elon Musk’s secret talks with Putin ramped up during his Twitter takeover: WSJ report

KEY POINTS
- Elon Musk has engaged in secret talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
- Musk has become a major Republican donor this election cycle, and is among the most influential supporters of former President Donald Trump’s campaign.
- The conversations reportedly occurred as Musk was in the midst of a leveraged buyout and takeover of Twitter, now X.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has engaged in secret talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, according to reporting published Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.
Citing “several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials,” the Journal reported that conversations between Putin and Musk, a Republican megadonor and Pentagon contractor, took place while Russia was waging a brutal war on Ukraine, a top U.S. ally. Topics ranged from business to personal and geopolitical issues.
In one instance, Putin pressured Musk to direct SpaceX […]
I have to imagine that Tsar Vladimir and his henchmen must enjoy their morning coffee while watching the latest news from our little tattered republic. How easy it has been to help 45 become 45 and all that has followed since including more fully integrating our oligarchs with his. There could be a problem though for those who “fall” out of favor. Watch your step Elon, avoid high windows.