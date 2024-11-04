Elon Musk’s secret talks with Putin ramped up during his Twitter takeover: WSJ report

I am astonished that the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland finds nothing illegal about Elon Musk pouring $100 million dollars into fascist Trump’s election campaign while, at the same time, getting billions of dollars in federal money (your money) for his corporations, using X to spread disinformation against the Democrats and Kamala Harris, and concurrently maintaining a secret ongoing relationship with America’s major adversary Vladimir Putin. I think Garland is the worst Attorney General in U.;S. history, worse even than Nixon’s AG, John Mitchell. Please stop using X as one of your social media links.

Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk Credit: Moscow Times

KEY POINTS

Elon Musk has engaged in secret talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Musk has become a major Republican donor this election cycle, and is among the most influential supporters of former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The conversations reportedly occurred as Musk was in the midst of a leveraged buyout and takeover of Twitter, now X.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has engaged in secret talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, according to reporting published Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing “several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials,” the Journal reported that conversations between Putin and Musk, a Republican megadonor and Pentagon contractor, took place while Russia was waging a brutal war on Ukraine, a top U.S. ally. Topics ranged from business to personal and geopolitical issues.

In one instance, Putin pressured Musk to direct SpaceX […]