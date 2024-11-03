Texas Banned Abortion in 2022—Here’s How It’s Affecting OB-GYNs and Patient Care

Everything’s bigger in Texas, residents like to boast, and that includes the number of medical students and residents it trains. Only New York graduates more medical students than Texas, and only New York and California train more resident physicians. Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center touts that its obstetrics and gynecology residency training program is the country’s largest and that 1 out of every 80 US obstetrician-gynecologists is a graduate.
However, applications to Texas obstetrics and gynecology training programs have fallen since the state banned virtually all abortions, and many of their current residents and practicing obstetrician-gynecologists are considering or have already made changes to their practice, such as leaving the state, according to a report released in October by Manatt Health.
The authors of the report, commissioned by a group of Texas foundations, surveyed practicing obstetrician-gynecologists and resident physicians statewide from June to September. Some respondents were interviewed, as were obstetrics and gynecology residency program directors.
“This was confirmatory of what everybody on the ground knew was happening,” lead author Alex Morin, MA, said of the findings. Morin is a managing director at Manatt Health, […]