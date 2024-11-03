Texas Banned Abortion in 2022—Here’s How It’s Affecting OB-GYNs and Patient Care

In their obsessive sick need to control women, Republicans are damaging the entire medical structure of the United States, and particularly sabotaging healthcare in the states they control. To a point where, as I said yesterday, if I were a woman in a Red state like Texas, who did want to get pregnant (note my previous story about how Gen-Zers and Millenials are choosing not to have children) I would get pregnant and move to live with a family member or friend in a Blue state. And I would do that before anyone knew I was pregnant because the Republicans are going to try and stop pregnant women from leaving the state they control. If you stay in a state the Republicans control and something goes wrong in your pregnancy there may not even be a properly trained physician in your area and, even if there is, they may not be able to treat you. The United States already has the worse maternal mortality (maternal mortality = dead women) in the developed world, and it is becoming dramatically worse.

Credit: JAMA

Everything’s bigger in Texas, residents like to boast, and that includes the number of medical students and residents it trains. Only New York graduates more medical students than Texas, and only New York and California train more resident physicians. Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center touts that its obstetrics and gynecology residency training program is the country’s largest and that 1 out of every 80 US obstetrician-gynecologists is a graduate.

However, applications to Texas obstetrics and gynecology training programs have fallen since the state banned virtually all abortions, and many of their current residents and practicing obstetrician-gynecologists are considering or have already made changes to their practice, such as leaving the state, according to a report released in October by Manatt Health.

The authors of the report, commissioned by a group of Texas foundations, surveyed practicing obstetrician-gynecologists and resident physicians statewide from June to September. Some respondents were interviewed, as were obstetrics and gynecology residency program directors.

“This was confirmatory of what everybody on the ground knew was happening,” lead author Alex Morin, MA, said of the findings. Morin is a managing director at Manatt Health, […]