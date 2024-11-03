Republicans Are Serious About Cutting People’s Health Care

All those Americans who have voted, or are planning to vote for fascist Trump just don’t seem to get that the Republicans is they win are going to dismantle the ACA, to make healthcare even more profitable for the oligarchs who own the present system. We need universal birthright single-payer healthcare, like the rest of the developed democracies. Our healthcare social outcome data is horrible, and because of what has happened in the Red states getting worse. But many of us just don’t seem to be able to comprehend that reality.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans would pursue “massive” health care reform if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024.Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

If you’re confused, it’s not an accident.

Republicans are trying to have it both ways on health care during the 2024 campaign. They boast that they want to deregulate insurance and massively cut government spending, yet they also claim that they would never do anything to endanger people’s coverage.

That two-step keeps getting them into trouble. House Speaker Mike Johnson was recently caught on a tape promising to take “a blow torch to the regulatory state.” Donald Trump, Johnson said, would want to “go big” in his second term because he can’t run for a third one, the speaker told a group of Republican voters in Pennsylvania. And health care, Johnson said, would be “a big part” of the GOP’s agenda.

One attendee directly asked Johnson: No Obamacare? “No Obamacare,” Johnson said.

“The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive […]