Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

Republicans Are Serious About Cutting People’s Health Care

Author:     Dylan Scott
Source:     Reader Supported News / Vox
Publication Date:     01 november 2024
Stephan:  

All those Americans who have voted, or are planning to vote for fascist Trump just don’t seem to get that the Republicans is they win are going to dismantle the ACA, to make healthcare even more profitable for the oligarchs who own the present system. We need universal birthright single-payer healthcare, like the rest of the developed democracies. Our healthcare social outcome data is horrible, and because of what has happened in the Red states getting worse. But many of us just don’t seem to be able to comprehend that reality.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans would pursue “massive” health care reform if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024.Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

If you’re confused, it’s not an accident.

Republicans are trying to have it both ways on health care during the 2024 campaign. They boast that they want to deregulate insurance and massively cut government spending, yet they also claim that they would never do anything to endanger people’s coverage.

That two-step keeps getting them into trouble. House Speaker Mike Johnson was recently caught on a tape promising to take “a blow torch to the regulatory state.” Donald Trump, Johnson said, would want to “go big” in his second term because he can’t run for a third one, the speaker told a group of Republican voters in Pennsylvania. And health care, Johnson said, would be “a big part” of the GOP’s agenda.

One attendee directly asked Johnson: No Obamacare? “No Obamacare,” Johnson said.

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

    And it’s not just health care that they are going to destroy (see Mike Johnson’s comments), it is work on climate change, pollution, education, etc. etc. The list goes on and on and you have to wonder where these Republicans got these anti-American, anti-climate, anti-education, anti- most things that people need ideas! Are they just ignorant and listen to Trump who really knows nothing about this country.

