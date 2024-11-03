Republicans Are Serious About Cutting People’s Health Care

If you’re confused, it’s not an accident.
Republicans are trying to have it both ways on health care during the 2024 campaign. They boast that they want to deregulate insurance and massively cut government spending, yet they also claim that they would never do anything to endanger people’s coverage.
That two-step keeps getting them into trouble. House Speaker Mike Johnson was recently caught on a tape promising to take “a blow torch to the regulatory state.” Donald Trump, Johnson said, would want to “go big” in his second term because he can’t run for a third one, the speaker told a group of Republican voters in Pennsylvania. And health care, Johnson said, would be “a big part” of the GOP’s agenda.
One attendee directly asked Johnson: No Obamacare? “No Obamacare,” Johnson said.
“The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive […]
And it’s not just health care that they are going to destroy (see Mike Johnson’s comments), it is work on climate change, pollution, education, etc. etc. The list goes on and on and you have to wonder where these Republicans got these anti-American, anti-climate, anti-education, anti- most things that people need ideas! Are they just ignorant and listen to Trump who really knows nothing about this country.