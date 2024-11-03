Donald Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Would Ensnare U.S. Citizens And Tear The Country Apart

Former President Donald Trump’s most significant policy plank in his third presidential campaign is to implement a system of mass deportation to remove up to 20 million noncitizens from the United States, a plan that apparently aims to not only remove people living here illegally but also to chase away ― or accidentally round up ― U.S. citizens as well.
He is promising to deploy the military and deputize local police officers to round up millions of people, detain them in makeshift camps and then ship them off to other countries ― whether or not the destination is the person’s country of origin.
This plan is billed as targeting only those who have come to the country or reside in it illegally, with a special emphasis on supposed migrant gang members. It offers a story of those who deserve to be here and those who don’t. Those who […]
Given how important migrants are to this country and it’s work force and the economy, Trump and his brainless MAGA followers are promoting one of the dumbest ideas ever. Even Ronald Reagan have over 1 MILLION immigrants who were not here legally the right to stay here and go on to eventual citizenship! I didn’t hear anyone complaining about that! And what about the people who were brought here as young children, not allowed to file for citizenship, have gone to school, gotten degrees, and really helping this country? Again, no one is giving them the right to citizenship even though this is the only country they know! How stupid can we be????