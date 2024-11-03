Donald Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Would Ensnare U.S. Citizens And Tear The Country Apart

The thing about fascist Trump, that I notice, is that he is completely predictable. His model is Hitler, just as one of his earlier wives told us. If he is elected we are going to see concentration camps with everything but the ovens. We have already seen his earlier family separation version in 2018. If Americans are stupid enough to elect Trump again we are going to see troops in the streets smashing down doors to drag out families tearing the children away and sending them off to deportation camps. I cannot convey to you how disgusting I find Trump. He belongs in prison for the rest of his life.

A temporary detention center for underage immigrants in Tornillo, Texas, on June 18, 2018. It was used during Trump’s family separation program. Credit: Herika Martinez / Getty

Former President Donald Trump’s most significant policy plank in his third presidential campaign is to implement a system of mass deportation to remove up to 20 million noncitizens from the United States, a plan that apparently aims to not only remove people living here illegally but also to chase away ― or accidentally round up ― U.S. citizens as well.

He is promising to deploy the military and deputize local police officers to round up millions of people, detain them in makeshift camps and then ship them off to other countries ― whether or not the destination is the person’s country of origin.

This plan is billed as targeting only those who have come to the country or reside in it illegally, with a special emphasis on supposed migrant gang members. It offers a story of those who deserve to be here and those who don’t. Those who […]