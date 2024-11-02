Record numbers of wealthy Americans are making plans to leave the U.S. after the election

The rich in the United States are either moving into protected enclaves, as I published the other day, or planning to leave America for residency and citizenship elsewhere. They, and their financial advisors see clearly that the U.S. is no longer a leader in anything but military expenditures, and is becoming increasingly violent. If Kamala Harris is elected Tuesday there will be some improvement and this emigration ay decrease. However, if fascist Trump is elected I think the number of people leaving will significantly increase, and it will involve more than just the rich, even though Trump will explicitly serve their interests.

A growing number of wealthy Americans are making plans to leave the country in the run-up to Tuesday’s election, with many fearing political and social unrest regardless of who wins, according to immigration attorneys.

Attorneys and advisors to family offices and high-net-worth families said they’re seeing record demand from clients looking for second passports or long-term residencies abroad. While talk of moving overseas after an election is common, wealth advisors said this time many of the wealthy are already taking action.

“We’ve never seen demand like we see now,” said Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, which advises the wealthy on international migration.

Volek said that for the first time, wealthy Americans are far and away the company’s largest client base, accounting for 20% of its business, or more than any other nationality. He said the number of […]