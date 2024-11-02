32% of Americans have a tattoo, including 22% who have more than one

Have you noticed what I have become increasingly aware of: How many people, particularly women, now have not one but multiple tattooes. It is a new major cultural trend, and I got interested in seeing if there was any hard data on this trend. There is, and here it is.

A tattoo artist inks a client’s calf in Denver. Credit: Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

Tattoos have become a more common sight in workplaces around the United States, even making appearances among members of the U.S. House and Senate. Amid this shift, a large majority of U.S. adults say society has become more accepting of people with tattoos in recent decades, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. And 32% of adults have a tattoo themselves, including 22% who have more than one.

How we did this

Here’s a closer look at Americans and tattoos, based on the new survey:

Which Americans are most likely to have a tattoo?

The likelihood of having a tattoo varies by several demographic factors.