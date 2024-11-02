Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, November 2nd, 2024

32% of Americans have a tattoo, including 22% who have more than one

Author:     KATHERINE SCHAEFFER and SHRADHA DINESH
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     AUGUST 15, 2023
Stephan:  

Have you noticed what I have become increasingly aware of: How many people, particularly women, now have not one but multiple tattooes. It is a new major cultural trend, and I got interested in seeing if there was any hard data on this trend. There is, and here it is.

A tattoo artist inks a client’s calf in Denver. Credit: Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

Tattoos have become a more common sight in workplaces around the United States, even making appearances among members of the U.S. House and Senate. Amid this shift, a large majority of U.S. adults say society has become more accepting of people with tattoos in recent decades, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. And 32% of adults have a tattoo themselves, including 22% who have more than one.

Here’s a closer look at Americans and tattoos, based on the new survey:

Which Americans are most likely to have a tattoo?

The likelihood of having a tattoo varies by several demographic factors.

A bar chart showing that women, Black Americans and younger adults are among the most likely to have tattoos.
  • Gender: 38% of women have at least one tattoo, compared with 27% of men. This includes 56% of women ages 18 to 29 and 53% of women ages 30 to 49.
  • Race and ethnicity: 39% of Black Americans have a tattoo, compared […]
