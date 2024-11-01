Yuval Noah Harari on whether democracy and AI can coexist

Here is a very interesting interview on the AI trend, and its very scary implications. This is all going on with virtually no discussion by politicians. Mostly I think because they don’t really understand what is involved or what it is doing to our culture.

Israeli historian and writer Yuval Noah Harari speaks at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit Forum on July 9, 2017, in Hangzhou in China’s Zhejiang Province.

Credit: Visual China Group / Getty

If the internet age has anything like an ideology, it’s that more information and more data and more openness will create a better and more truthful world.

That sounds right, doesn’t it? It has never been easier to know more about the world than it is right now, and it has never been easier to share that knowledge than it is right now. But I don’t think you can look at the state of things and conclude that this has been a victory for truth and wisdom.

What are we to make of that? Why hasn’t more information made us less ignorant and more wise?

Yuval Noah Harari is a historian and the author of a new book called Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI. Like all of Harari’s books, this one covers a ton of ground but manages to do it […]