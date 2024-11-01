Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, November 1st, 2024

The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users

Author:     Sam Biddle
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     October 17 2024 | 9:49 a.m.
 Link: The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users
Stephan:  

This is why I think AI is so dangerous and threatening to democracy. Yet so tempting to those who seek power and control over societies. If the Pentagon is trying to develop this technology do you think the Russians, the Chinese, and who knows what other countries are;t trying to do it as well? I can see good things coming from AI, but I also see great dangers because I see not attempt to regulate Ai.

The Pentagon seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, D.C., Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP )

The United States’ secretive Special Operations Command is looking for companies to help create deepfake internet users so convincing that neither humans nor computers will be able to detect they are fake, according to a procurement document reviewed by The Intercept.

The plan, mentioned in a new 76-page wish list by the Department of Defense’s Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, outlines advanced technologies desired for country’s most elite, clandestine military efforts. “Special Operations Forces (SOF) are interested in technologies that can generate convincing online personas for use on social media platforms, social networking sites, and other online content,” the entry reads.

The document specifies that JSOC wants the ability to create online user profiles that “appear to be a unique individual that is recognizable as human but does not exist in the real world,” with each featuring “multiple expressions” […]

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 6:15 am

    We live in a culture beset with fraud, cost shifting and grifts of all kinds. This is yet another example of the government using our tax funding to generate more fraud which will be used to propagandize and manipulate the population. It is a wonder than any citizen trusts what the government states. Fortunately, I am seeing the start of what I believe is a new trend – the American public is losing its fear. Overall this will be a good thing, but not necessarily for those in power. I see this trend as people thinking outside the box.

  2. Terri Quint on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 11:30 am

    What we see as the future of AI, even with our own government in the US, is frightening and ruinous! Most Americans will learn to not trust anything we see, read, or hear! How sad for not just this country but the world!

    And all for what? Power? Riches?

