The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users

The United States’ secretive Special Operations Command is looking for companies to help create deepfake internet users so convincing that neither humans nor computers will be able to detect they are fake, according to a procurement document reviewed by The Intercept.
The plan, mentioned in a new 76-page wish list by the Department of Defense’s Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, outlines advanced technologies desired for country’s most elite, clandestine military efforts. “Special Operations Forces (SOF) are interested in technologies that can generate convincing online personas for use on social media platforms, social networking sites, and other online content,” the entry reads.
The document specifies that JSOC wants the ability to create online user profiles that “appear to be a unique individual that is recognizable as human but does not exist in the real world,” with each featuring “multiple expressions” […]
We live in a culture beset with fraud, cost shifting and grifts of all kinds. This is yet another example of the government using our tax funding to generate more fraud which will be used to propagandize and manipulate the population. It is a wonder than any citizen trusts what the government states. Fortunately, I am seeing the start of what I believe is a new trend – the American public is losing its fear. Overall this will be a good thing, but not necessarily for those in power. I see this trend as people thinking outside the box.
What we see as the future of AI, even with our own government in the US, is frightening and ruinous! Most Americans will learn to not trust anything we see, read, or hear! How sad for not just this country but the world!
And all for what? Power? Riches?