The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users

This is why I think AI is so dangerous and threatening to democracy. Yet so tempting to those who seek power and control over societies. If the Pentagon is trying to develop this technology do you think the Russians, the Chinese, and who knows what other countries are;t trying to do it as well? I can see good things coming from AI, but I also see great dangers because I see not attempt to regulate Ai.

The Pentagon seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, D.C., Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP )

The United States’ secretive Special Operations Command is looking for companies to help create deepfake internet users so convincing that neither humans nor computers will be able to detect they are fake, according to a procurement document reviewed by The Intercept.

The plan, mentioned in a new 76-page wish list by the Department of Defense’s Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, outlines advanced technologies desired for country’s most elite, clandestine military efforts. “Special Operations Forces (SOF) are interested in technologies that can generate convincing online personas for use on social media platforms, social networking sites, and other online content,” the entry reads.

The document specifies that JSOC wants the ability to create online user profiles that “appear to be a unique individual that is recognizable as human but does not exist in the real world,” with each featuring “multiple expressions” […]