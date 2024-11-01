Israel strikes Lebanon’s ancient city of Baalbek, as tens of thousands of people flee

As you know, if you read me regularly, I very strongly disagree with Biden’s policy about Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Middle East. Now fascist Netanyahu and his cadre of fellow Jewish fascists have taken Israel’s war to yet another country. Politically the point I think it is important to keep in mind is that if Trump were elected his support of fascist Netanyahu would be even greater than Biden’s. Also, I don’t think Biden has involved Harris very much in his decisions about Israel, and what it is doing. If Harris is elected I think we will see significant changes stopping America’s support for this mass murder.

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Al-Kayal, Lebanon, Thursday.

Credit: Sam Skaineh / AFP / Getty

BEIRUT, LEBANON — As Israel intensified attacks in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek this week, residents with nowhere else to go fled to the ancient Roman temples, hoping the archaeological site’s internationally protected status might save them.

The governor of Baalbek-Hermel province, Bachir Khodr, told them even that was no longer safe.

“Some citizens went to the Baalbek citadel,” he told NPR, referring to the part of the ancient site where the 2,000-year-old temple of Jupiter and temple of Bacchus are located. “But their lives are also at risk there, so to protect them, their safety and their lives, I urged them to leave the entire city of Baalbek.”

The Israeli military Wednesday released a map on social media encompassing the entire city and surrounding villages, warning it was preparing to bomb the area in its fight against the militant group Hezbollah. Tens of thousands of residents fled the city after the warning.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes in Baalbek killed 19 […]