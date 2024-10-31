Wealthier Americans Are Paying Millions to Age in Luxury Campuses

In the United States because of the way our tax structure is configured we now have 21,951,319 millionaires comprising 8.5% of the adult U.S. population. It is the largest percentage of uber-rich in the history of the country. And they are creating enclaves, as this article describes, resulting in the further division of our population. We are breaking apart, racially, economically, and by gender. E Pluribus Unum — Out of Many One — the intention of the Founders, and for centuries our reality has ended.

David and Virginia Pollard moved into Vi at Palo Alto in 2019. Credit: Katie Thompson / WSJ

In the heart of Silicon Valley, well-off baby boomers enjoy meals of porchetta and cheesy polenta, prepared with herbs plucked from the community garden. Thirty-foot-tall windows offer a view on a quiet creek winding along manicured grounds.

Spending later years at this community, Vi at Palo Alto, comes with a price tag that starts with an upfront payment that can range from $1.17 million for a one-bedroom apartment and up to $7.3 million for a three-bedroom unit. Ongoing monthly fees up to $13,800 cover services such as housekeeping and valet parking, and amenities. Residents can attend lectures by professors of nearby Stanford University or a performance by opera singers.

For wealthier Americans, greater options exist for how to spend their later years. A growing crop of high-end communities, called life plan communities, allow residents to start in an apartment and then move to more nursing-like […]