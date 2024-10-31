‘This is political bulls**t’: Former Republican candidate charged with stealing Madison County election ballots

What I see is MAGAt Trumpers planning or actually carrying out a range of acts designed to disrupt American democracy. What I think is behind this is a race and gender schism that the media are afraid to cover properly. White men, particularly the less-educated ones, are frightened and enraged at the changes in American culture. They feel displaced, that somehow they have been reduced in power and status. Even though they may not know the specifics they sense that by 2042 it is projected we will be a nation that no longer has a White majority, and that women will no longer be subordinate to White men. They hate these changes and are willing to sacrifice our democracy if it means they can retain their status. That is what fascist Trump and his cult recognize and you can see in his Manhattan rally how he and his cult are cultivating this hatred to get white men to vote for Trump and his cult.

Larry Savage mugshot

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A former Republican candidate running for an Indiana seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with stealing several election ballots during a recent voting machine test.

Larry L. Savage Jr., a candidate in the Republican 5th District primary held earlier this year, was arrested Tuesday morning by Madison County authorities and charged with destroying/misplacing a ballot and theft. He has since been released on a $500 cash bond.

Missing ballots

The charges filed against Savage, a 51-year-old Anderson resident and precinct committeeman, stem from an incident on Oct. 3 in which two election ballots went missing at the Madison County Government Center during testing of the local voting machines.

Court documents show county officials began testing voting machines at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, an event open to the public. Several citizens attended the tests and were allowed to run “test” ballots through the machines assigned to their county.

Despite being marked “test,” the ballots were still officially tracked and counted by the State and included real candidate names as well as differing votes. After testing, officials found one straight-Republican ballot and one […]