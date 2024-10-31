‘This is political bulls**t’: Former Republican candidate charged with stealing Madison County election ballots

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A former Republican candidate running for an Indiana seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with stealing several election ballots during a recent voting machine test.
Larry L. Savage Jr., a candidate in the Republican 5th District primary held earlier this year, was arrested Tuesday morning by Madison County authorities and charged with destroying/misplacing a ballot and theft. He has since been released on a $500 cash bond.
Missing ballots
The charges filed against Savage, a 51-year-old Anderson resident and precinct committeeman, stem from an incident on Oct. 3 in which two election ballots went missing at the Madison County Government Center during testing of the local voting machines.
Court documents show county officials began testing voting machines at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, an event open to the public. Several citizens attended the tests and were allowed to run “test” ballots through the machines assigned to their county.
Despite being marked “test,” the ballots were still officially tracked and counted by the State and included real candidate names as well as differing votes. After testing, officials found one straight-Republican ballot and one […]
Typical liberal conceit, transforming facts into feelings. It is a fact that non-college educated men have lost power and influence in this society. This has been part of an on-going effort to off-shore manufacturing and jobs, thereby increasing the wealth of the capitalist class, and impoverishing the former middle class. This effort was spearheaded by Democrats, specifically Bill Clinton, to reward his corporate sponsors, while the promised “re-tooling” and “re-education” never occurred. All this while the educated professional class has done quite well. This demographic has been abandoned. Democrats have stabbed labor in the back decade after decade disempowering union activity. These men have every right to be furious, and Trump has tapped into that fury. Because the Democrats continue to fail badly all of us will pay the price. Think and vote outside the box.