Supreme Court Upholds Republican Purge of Voter Rolls in Virginia

One of the reasons it is best for America that Harris and Walz win, and that Democrats win majorities in the Senate and House is that the Supreme Court needs to be restructured, and held to decent ethical standards. That will not happen if fascist Trump and his party prevail. Because of Trump, Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society, and the fascists in the Senate, the Supreme Court has transitioned from being an objective politically disinterested body into a corrupt part of the christofascist movement in the United States. The present court is dismantling democracy one majority decision at a time.

A polling place sign is displayed outside a polling location on the first day of Virginia’s in-person early voting at Long Bridge Park Aquatics and Fitness Center on September 20, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia.

Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order on Wednesday lifting an injunction against Virginia Republican officials’ attempt to purge hundreds of names from voter registration rolls across the state.

The unsigned order means that those officials can push forward with their removal of names from voter registration rolls just days before the conclusion of the 2024 election — disenfranchising an unknown number of eligible voters in the process.

“The application for stay presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted,” the court’s order said.

It’s unclear which of the nine justices ruled for lower courts’ stays to be lifted. However, all three liberal bloc members — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — indicated that they would deny the application to block the […]