A Woman Died After Being Told It Would Be a “Crime” to Intervene in Her Miscarriage at a Texas Hospital

Yet another horror story from Texas about how the MAGAt governor and legislature of Texas created laws that are killing women. I would strongly recommend that if you are a woman in one of these male-dominated anti-woman Red states with these horrific anti-woman laws and you get pregnant that you go live with relatives or friends in a Democratic-controlled Blue state for the term of your pregnancy. So if something happens that requires medical care during your pregnancy or delivery you can get decent honorable healthcare. Republican men don’t care about that as these stories prove.

Josseli Barnica and her daughter in 2020 Credit: Courtesy of the Barnica family



Josseli Barnica grieved the news as she lay in a Houston hospital bed on Sept. 3, 2021: The sibling she’d dreamt of giving her daughter would not survive this pregnancy.

The fetus was on the verge of coming out, its head pressed against her dilated cervix; she was 17 weeks pregnant and a miscarriage was “in progress,” doctors noted in hospital records. At that point, they should have offered to speed up the delivery or empty her uterus to stave off a deadly infection, more than a dozen medical experts told ProPublica.

But when Barnica’s husband rushed to her side from his job on a construction site, she relayed what she said the medical team had told her: “They had to wait until there was no heartbeat,” he told ProPublica in Spanish. “It would be a crime to give her an abortion.”

For 40 hours, the anguished 28-year-old mother prayed for […]