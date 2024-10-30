Trump supporters tell ‘The Daily Show’ how they think Democrats control the weather

This is what a large percentage of Americans have become. Barely literate, willfully ignorant, and deranged in their thinking. This could become the United States of the future if Harris and Walz don’t win, and the Democrats don’t win a majority in the Senate and the House.

Trump supporters speak with The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Credit: Screen capture

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper recently spoke with supporters of former President Donald Trump who believe that Democratic politicians have the power to control the weather.

In a teaser clip posted on a segment scheduled to air Monday night, a Trump-supporting woman tells Klepper that it’s no coincidence that the United States was hit by major natural disasters with just weeks to go until the 2024 presidential election.

“Back-to-back catastrophic hurricanes? You can’t tell me that they didn’t have any hand in that,” she tells him.

The segment then cuts to two Trump-supporting men who also believe that Democrats control the weather.

“They’re controlling the weather, they’ve been doing that since the Vietnam War!” exclaimed one.

“100 percent,” replied the other man, who then gestured toward the sky.

“See this weather here?” he asked, pointing to partly cloudy skies. “See where that’s coming from? Guess who lives in that direction? Paul Pelosi!”

“The Democrats are controlling the weather?” Klepper asked them.

“The […]