Trump supporters tell ‘The Daily Show’ how they think Democrats control the weather

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper recently spoke with supporters of former President Donald Trump who believe that Democratic politicians have the power to control the weather.
In a teaser clip posted on a segment scheduled to air Monday night, a Trump-supporting woman tells Klepper that it’s no coincidence that the United States was hit by major natural disasters with just weeks to go until the 2024 presidential election.
“Back-to-back catastrophic hurricanes? You can’t tell me that they didn’t have any hand in that,” she tells him.
The segment then cuts to two Trump-supporting men who also believe that Democrats control the weather.
“They’re controlling the weather, they’ve been doing that since the Vietnam War!” exclaimed one.
“100 percent,” replied the other man, who then gestured toward the sky.
“See this weather here?” he asked, pointing to partly cloudy skies. “See where that’s coming from? Guess who lives in that direction? Paul Pelosi!”
“The Democrats are controlling the weather?” Klepper asked them.
“The […]
Klepper is so clever in getting these dummies to talk about what they believe in! Every time I watch one of his interviews of numerous people on some topic, I can’t help but think how dumb Americans have become!!!! They sound downright ignorant and makes me wonder how this nation will continue.
God help us if Trump wins with all these really dumb supporters!