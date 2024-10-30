Jobs in wind, solar, and energy storage are booming. Is your state keeping up?

In the midst of all the chaos and negativity the United States is going through here is some good news about the transition out of the carbon era. I am so happy to be publishing this.

Clean energy jobs grew more than twice the rate of the overall economy in 2023 – and every state has its own piece of the story to tell.

By the end of 2023, there were over half a million jobs in wind, solar, and energy storage in the United States, according to the Department of Energy’s 2024 U.S. Energy and Employment Jobs Report. Jobs within these sectors include design, manufacturing, trade, construction, and operation of energy systems.

Just two states hold one-third of the jobs in clean electricity generation: California and Texas. The rest of the jobs were distributed across the rest of the country in unequal and sometimes unexpected ways.

Get a high-level look at the latest clean energy jobs data in our interactive map below. Each state is ranked by the total number of jobs in solar, wind, and energy storage. Hover over or tap on any state to see the data broken down by sector as well as per capita.

Clean electricity jobs by the numbers: Highs, lows, and surprises along the way

Clean energy jobs are a powerful opportunity for communities. […]