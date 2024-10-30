‘Frightening’: Over 1 in 3 of world’s tree species face extinction

I keep looking for good news trends, but they are getting increasingly hard to find, and the trends about Earth’s ecosystem are becoming ever more alarming. And none of this is getting the attention it requires if we are to sustain human societies in any form we recognize. Can we do it though, are we willing to give up our hate and resentments? I’m not sure, and it isn’t just America facing this reality.

Forest Trees Credit: Shutterstock

More than one-third of Earth’s tree species are at risk of extinction, with logging, forest destruction for agriculture and urban development, and human-caused global heating most responsible for this “frightening” development that threatens life as we know it, according to a report published Monday.

The 2024 Global Tree Assessment—released at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16) in Cali, Colombia and published as part of this year’s International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) “Red List” of threatened species—warns that more than 16,000 of the 47,000 tree species analyzed in the report are at risk of extinction.

The report blames deforestation and catastrophic global heating, caused by human burning of fossil fuels, as the main drivers of tree extinction. More than 5,000 tree species on the IUCN Red List are felled for construction timber, while 2,000 species are used for fuel, food, and medicines.

According to the report:

Trees now account for over one-quarter of species on the IUCN Red List, and the number of threatened trees is more than double the number of […]