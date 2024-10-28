‘We’re Playing With Fire’: World on Track for ‘Catastrophic’ 3.1°C of Warming

The climate science community, as this article describes, is running around screaming with their hair on fire, but no one seems to be listening. We have a fascist pro-petroleum do nothing to mediate climate change candidate in Trump, and a Democrat who is not making dealing with climate change a big enough priority, although she does recognize we must do something about what is coming. The point being no one in politics other than Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren seems to properly understand the crisis humanity faces. So get prepared. We are about to live in a world none of us has ever seen before.

The world’s nations must commit to dramatically slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the near future or risk a “catastrophic” rise in global average temperatures, a key United Nations climate report published Thursday warned.

“It is still technically possible to meet the 1.5°C goal” set out in the Paris agreement, “but only with a G20-led massive global mobilization to cut all greenhouse gas emissions, starting today,” the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) said in a summary of its annual Emissions Gap Report.

“Nations must collectively commit to cutting 42% off annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 57% by 2035 in the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)—and back this up with rapid action—or the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C goal will be gone within a few years,” UNEP warned.

“Failure to increase ambition in these new NDCs and start delivering immediately would put the world on course for a temperature increase of 2.6-3.1°C over this century,” the agency said. “This would bring debilitating impacts to people, planet, and economies.”

UNEP said “solar, wind, and forests” have […]