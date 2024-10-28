Study: Roundup Has Ramped Up the Danger

I have been warning readers not to buy Roundup or anything made by the Bayer corporation for years. They have become even more evil and harmful to humans and pets exposed to their products. Here is the latest.

Roundup isn’t just bad; it’s getting worse. A new report from Friends of the Earth (FOTE) claims that the world’s most widely used commercial pesticide has become 45 times more dangerous to people and the environment. The findings come after years of litigation that had presumably forced Bayer to remove the product’s toxic main ingredient, glyphosate, in an attempt to make it less deadly.

When Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018, the company was facing thousands of lawsuits over the detrimental effects of Roundup, its flagship weed killer. Soon after the $63-billion sale, a California jury found Bayer responsible for groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson’s blood cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which had been linked to the chemicals in Roundup. In 2021, after cancer victims had filed more than 100,000 lawsuits against Bayer, the company finally caved, announcing that it would remove glyphosate from Roundup beginning in 2023.

That didn’t happen. According to FOTE, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental advocacy nonprofit organization, seven products in the Roundup line that can be found […]