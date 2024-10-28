How Trump’s billionaires are hijacking affordable housing

As he usually does Thom Hartmann spells it out very well. This is how countries become fascist, under leaders like fascist Trump. Wake up readers, get everyone you know to vote and to vote only for Democrats. This is not about party politics, this is about the United States remaining a democracy. And demand of Democrats that if elected they will dramatically change our tax structure. That is why the House and Senate must have Democratic majorities.

Credit: depositphotos

America’s morbidly rich billionaires are at it again, this time screwing the average family’s ability to have decent, affordable housing in their never-ending quest for more, more, more. Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Denmark have had enough and done something about it: we should, too.

There are a few things that are essential to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” that should never be purely left to the marketplace; these are the most important sectors where government intervention, regulation, and even subsidy are not just appropriate but essential. Housing is at the top of that list.

A few days ago I noted how, since the Reagan Revolution, the cost of housing has exploded in America, relative to working class income.

When my dad bought his home in the 1950s, for example, the median price of a single-family house was around 2.2 times the median American family income. Today the St. Louis Fed says the median house sells for $417,700 while the median American income is $40,480—a ratio of more than 10 to […]