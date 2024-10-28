Former WaPo editor reveals ‘proof’ of Trump’s ‘backroom deal’ with Amazon founder: report

The billionaires are afraid that if fascist Trump is elected and they have said anything against him they will face his revenge. Here is an example of this, and how it is transforming major media. Trump is echoing the words of Hitler and Mussolini, and he knows it and is doing it very deliberately. In the final days of the election campaign, it has all become explicit and blatant. What is so sad and disheartening is the millions of American voters who are eating this up. We are very close to becoming a fascist state like Hungary. It all depends on how you vote.

Credit: Fascist Trump

Former Washington Post editor-at-large, Robert Kagan, revealed to The Daily Beast on Saturday that the newspaper’s owner — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — and 2024 GOP nominee Donald Trump, allegedly agreed on a plan to “kill” the Post’s endorsement of 2024 Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, the news outlet reports.

The Beast notes:

Bezos knows first hand the consequences of criticizing the former president. The Post’s 2016 endorsement of Hillary Clinton is widely thought to have led to him losing out on a $10 billion cloud computing defense contract awarded by the Trump administration.

Following his Friday resignation from the Post, Kagan told the Beast “that Trump’s meeting with executives of Bezos’ Blue Origin space company the same day that the Amazonfounder killed a plan to support Harris was proof of the backroom deal.”

READ MORE: ‘Bit of a panic’: Trump adviser’s attack on bombshell WaPo report fact-checked by expert

The ex-Post editor said, “Trump waited to make sure that Bezos did what he said he was going to do, and then met with the Blue […]