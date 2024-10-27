‘The Entire Population of North Gaza Is at Risk of Dying’: UN Relief Official

A Palestinian genocide is being carried out by Netanyahu and the fascist Jews of Israel, and the United States is providing the weapons being used. Biden and the Democrats are afraid to do anything to stop this for fear it will cost Harris and Walz the election. I think this is despicable. I find it hard to believe any American Jew who remembers the Holocaust can be in support of what is happening in Gaza.

Massive destruction left by the Israeli army following the recent raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Credit: Quds News Network

Israel could kill everyone left in Northern Gaza if its assault on the enclave continues, a United Nations relief official warned on Saturday.

U.N. Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya also called for an end to the Israeli attack.

“What Israeli forces are doing in besieged North Gaza cannot be allowed to continue,” Msuya said.

In particular, Msuya emphasized Israel’s targeting of hospitals and shelters and interference with relief work.

“Hospitals have been hit, and health workers have been detained. Shelters have been emptied and burned down. First responders have been prevented from saving people from under the rubble. Families have been separated, and men and boys are being taken away by the truckload,” she said.

Msuya estimated that Israel’s actions in the north had killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands. According toAl Jazeera, an Israeli siege on the north that began earlier in October has killed around 640.

“The entire population of […]