Washington Post won’t endorse candidate in 2024 presidential election after Bezos decision

I have written for both The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times when they were owned by different families. The Graham family owned the Post when I published with them, and Ben Bradley was the Editor. With endless courage and the highest ethics, the owners and the editor supported Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein through the whole Watergate crisis that ended in Nixon’s resignation. After that, The Washington Post took as its ethical logo statement: “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. Well, today weakling billionaire Jeff Bezos, fearing that if fascist Trump wins his business interests would be impacted by Trump’s revenge turned out the Post’s lights leaving his newspaper in darkness. Both Woodward and Bernstein have joined to make a public statement condemning Bezos’ decision to block the endorsement of Harris his editorial staff had prepared. It is the first time in decades the Post has not endorsed a Presidential candidate.

Credit: CNN

For the first time in decades, The Washington Post will not endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election, the newspaper’s publisher announced Friday, a decision that sparked widespread outrage among the paper’s staffers.

“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election,” Post publisher Will Lewis said in a statement. “We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

The Post reported the decision not to endorse was made by the newspaper’s billionaire owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

The Post’s editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and it was ready to be approved by its board, but the draft was never presented, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

“Many on the editorial board are surprised and angry,” the person said.

The Post has endorsed a presidential candidate in every election since the 1980s. In his statement, Lewis referred to the Editorial Board’s past decisions to not endorse a […]