Arrest made after Phoenix USPS collection mailbox fire damages ballots overnight

The MAGAt election violence has already started, as this story from Arizona describes. There is a large cohort of American voters, particularly men with no college education, who want to see fascists take control of the government because they think they will gain power and status if Trump and other fascists come to power. They don’t understand that they are the ones whose lives will suffer the greatest degradation, and so they are organizing and preparing for violence.

Phoenix Fire Department and police officials are investigating after a United States Postal Service mailbox was believed to have been set on fire overnight, damaging a number of mailed-in ballots.

Emergency crews were called to the USPS Osborn Station, near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, around 1:30 a.m. where a drove-up mail collection box was on fire.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer released the following statement:

“We are waiting for details from law enforcement. We encourage all voters who used that mail box in the last 36 hours to check the status of their ballots at https://BeBallotReady.Vote. Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25 is the last day to request a replacement ballot. If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote.”

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released the following statement about the incident:

“I have been alerted to […]