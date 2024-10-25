Arrest made after Phoenix USPS collection mailbox fire damages ballots overnight

PHOENIX — An arrest was reportedly been made after a Phoenix United States Postal Service mailbox was believed to have been set on fire overnight, damaging a number of mailed-in ballots.
Emergency crews were called to the USPS Osborn Station, near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, around 1:30 a.m. where a drove-up mail collection box was on fire.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer released the following statement:
“We are waiting for details from law enforcement. We encourage all voters who used that mail box in the last 36 hours to check the status of their ballots at https://BeBallotReady.Vote. Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25 is the last day to request a replacement ballot. If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote.”
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released the following statement about the incident:
“I have been alerted to […]