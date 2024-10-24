Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, October 24th, 2024

‘He’s Not Kidding,’ Advocates Warn as Trump Threatens to Defund Schools for Teaching US History

Author:     Julia Conley
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Oct 18, 2024
 Link: ‘He’s Not Kidding,’ Advocates Warn as Trump Threatens to Defund Schools for Teaching US History
Stephan:  

The closer we get to election day the more explicit traitor Trump’s fascist statements become. It is something we have never seen in the United States before, something straight out of the playbook of  Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin. Yet every day American voters are voting for a man who will destroy the country’s democracy, and ruin their lives, just as Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin destroyed the social wellbeing of Germany, Italy, and Russia.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears on “Fox & Friends” on October 18, 2024. Credit: Fox News / screenshot

Education advocates implored voters to take Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s latest comments on public schools on Friday after his appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” where he explained how he would punish schools that teach students accurate U.S. history, including about slavery and racism in the country.

Trump was asked by a viewer who called into the show how he would help students who don’t want to attend their local public schools, and said he plans to “let the states run the schools” to allow for more “school choice.”

“We’re gonna take the Department of Education, we’re gonna close it,” said the former president, explaining that each state would govern educational policy without federal input—a promise of the right-wing policy agenda, Project 2025, that was co-authored by hundreds of former Trump administration staffers.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said the plan was concerning only because […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 6:10 am

    Why are we in this situation where we have one candidate for president advocating the punishment of teaching history? Because we live in a non-representative Republic. The choice is not between Democracy and Fascism. The choice is between one set of Oligarchs running the empire or another set of Oligarchs running the empire. Sure, you may prefer your genocidal Oligarchs not to have an overt religious bent, but don’t fool yourself that genocide isn’t on the agenda. It’s front and center. Unless you are voting for a third party, Democracy is not on the ballot. It is important to acknowledge how bad things really are if you want to change them. Think and vote outside the box.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *