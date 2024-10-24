‘He’s Not Kidding,’ Advocates Warn as Trump Threatens to Defund Schools for Teaching US History

The closer we get to election day the more explicit traitor Trump’s fascist statements become. It is something we have never seen in the United States before, something straight out of the playbook of Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin. Yet every day American voters are voting for a man who will destroy the country’s democracy, and ruin their lives, just as Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin destroyed the social wellbeing of Germany, Italy, and Russia.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears on “Fox & Friends” on October 18, 2024. Credit: Fox News / screenshot

Education advocates implored voters to take Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s latest comments on public schools on Friday after his appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” where he explained how he would punish schools that teach students accurate U.S. history, including about slavery and racism in the country.

Trump was asked by a viewer who called into the show how he would help students who don’t want to attend their local public schools, and said he plans to “let the states run the schools” to allow for more “school choice.”

“We’re gonna take the Department of Education, we’re gonna close it,” said the former president, explaining that each state would govern educational policy without federal input—a promise of the right-wing policy agenda, Project 2025, that was co-authored by hundreds of former Trump administration staffers.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said the plan was concerning only because […]