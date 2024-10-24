‘He’s Not Kidding,’ Advocates Warn as Trump Threatens to Defund Schools for Teaching US History

Education advocates implored voters to take Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s latest comments on public schools on Friday after his appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” where he explained how he would punish schools that teach students accurate U.S. history, including about slavery and racism in the country.
Trump was asked by a viewer who called into the show how he would help students who don’t want to attend their local public schools, and said he plans to “let the states run the schools” to allow for more “school choice.”
“We’re gonna take the Department of Education, we’re gonna close it,” said the former president, explaining that each state would govern educational policy without federal input—a promise of the right-wing policy agenda, Project 2025, that was co-authored by hundreds of former Trump administration staffers.
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said the plan was concerning only because […]
Why are we in this situation where we have one candidate for president advocating the punishment of teaching history? Because we live in a non-representative Republic. The choice is not between Democracy and Fascism. The choice is between one set of Oligarchs running the empire or another set of Oligarchs running the empire. Sure, you may prefer your genocidal Oligarchs not to have an overt religious bent, but don’t fool yourself that genocide isn’t on the agenda. It’s front and center. Unless you are voting for a third party, Democracy is not on the ballot. It is important to acknowledge how bad things really are if you want to change them. Think and vote outside the box.