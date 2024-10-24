Georgia audit finds only 20 noncitizens out of 8.2 million registered voters

MAGAt politicians and MAGAt media are constantly screaming about thousands of non-citizens voting. Well, they aren’t, and here is the latest proof. Do you think that will matter to the MAGAts, shut them down about this? I doubt it will have any effect.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Credit: Official photo

An internal audit of the Georgia voter rolls uncovered that the number of noncitizens voting in the state is minimal.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the audit from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who also said that the registrations were canceled and any possible illegal activity was referred to law enforcement.

Out of the 20 noncitizens found, only nine cast ballots years ago before voter ID checks were in place. The audit said 11 others registered, but they never voted.

“We are committed to ensuring the only U.S. citizens can vote in our elections through rigorous citizenship verification at the front end, and in maintaining the cleanest voter rolls in the nation through continuous list maintenance,” said the Republican secretary of state.

An audit done two years ago found no noncitizens had voted in Georgia.

“Although Georgia is well into the early voting period, we hope that his findings and transparency will help bolster voter confidence,” said former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost after Trump lost the state in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump has […]