Former OpenAI Staffer Says the Company Is Breaking Copyright Law and Destroying the Internet

It is my view that a small group of tech-billionaires who control much of the social media are paying big sums to MAGAt Republicans in Congress, and funding traitor Trump’s campaign to make sure no regulations are passed to clean up social media, which I see as an open sewer running through societies all over the world. There is a difference between free speech and the weaponization of lies and misinformation. It is long past time that the internet become a river, not a sewer.

A former researcher at the OpenAI has come out against the company’s business model, writing, in a personal blog, that he believes the company is not complying with U.S. copyright law. That makes him one of a growing chorus of voices that sees the tech giant’s data-hoovering business as based on shaky (if not plainly illegitimate) legal ground.

“If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company,” Suchir Balaji recently told the New York Times. Balaji, a 25-year-old UC Berkeley graduate who joined OpenAI in 2020 and went on to work on GPT-4, said he originally became interested in pursuing a career in the AI industry because he felt the technology could “be used to solve unsolvable problems, like curing diseases and stopping aging.” Balaji worked for OpenAI for four years before leaving the company this summer. Now, Balaji says he sees the technology being used for things he doesn’t agree with, and believes that AI companies are “destroying the commercial viability of the individuals, businesses and internet services that created the digital data used to train these A.I. systems,” the Times writes.

This week, Balaji posted an […]