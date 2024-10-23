The Maga legal networks that could topple Planned Parenthood and gut women’s healthcare

If you, or anyone you know, is planning or has voted for Republicans, I hope you or they realize that the christofascists have been working for years to reduce women to second class status, and they are looking forward to Trump winning so they can finally achieve this goal.

Leonard Leo, who has been working for years to turn the United States into a fascist nation. Credit: Carolyn Kaster / AP

In the second year of Donald Trump’s presidency, a young lawyer with crisply shorn blond hair approached the podium at a gathering for Texas members of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group that wields immense power in the US judicial system. As vice-president of the group’s Fort Worth chapter, Matthew Kacsmaryk had the honor of presenting the first speaker.

“We are blessed to have Judge Edith Jones,” Kacsmaryk announced. Jones, a longtime judge on the US fifth circuit court of appeals, stepped on stage to introduce the evening’s guest, her friend, the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas. In her introduction, Jones also hailed the four new conservative judges Trump had appointed to join her on the appeals court.

“They’ve raised the bar for the fifth circuit since I got on,” she said. “And that’s thanks to the Federalist Society, to Leonard.”

Leonard Leo needed no last name in his introduction to this crowd as he took his seat in a […]