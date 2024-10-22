MAGA congressman says top priority is shutting down FEMA like the Department of Education

This is how stupid the MAGAt Republican Party is. And yet the voters of Tennessee’s 2nd District are expected to vote this moron back into the House for another term. The problem with America, as I have said several times, is Americans.

MAGAt Republican Representative of Tennessee’s 2nd District, one of the stupidest men in Congress. Credit: Wikipedia.

A Tennessee Republican congressman on Friday told a conservative podcaster that the first thing he wants to do when he returns to Washington D.C. is advocate to reorganize FEMA – and “shut it down.”

“When I get back to Washington that’s the first thing, we’re gonna — we need a reorganization of FEMA. That is completely – I mean it’s like the Department of Education – shut it down, send that money to the states where they know best for how to do it,” Rep. Tim Burchett, of Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District, said on The Benny Show podcast.

During a wide-ranging, nearly two-hour conversation Friday that included a discussion about recent hurricanes that struck the United States, Burchett told host Benny Johnson that FEMA officials “don’t have a clue.”

“All they know how to do is steal our dadgum money,” said Burchett, who is in an ultra-safe district.

“And then they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, we didn’t send that money to the illegals.’ The hell they didn’t,” he said.

Burchett’s comments about the federal […]