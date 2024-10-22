How Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains changed the world of rail travel forever

American politicians always talk about the United States being the world leader, and most Americans believe that to be true. It is not. The only thing we lead in is the military, and we spend multiple times more than any other nation in the world. It is a huge profit business. I have done many stories about our poor position in healthcare, eeducation, literacy, and even how our lives are shorter than the lives of people in other developed nations. Here is a technical example. Read this report on high speed rail in Japan and other nations, bearing in mind the typical long distance Amtrak trains like Empire Builder or California Zephyr run about 50 to 55 mph average, and hit max about 90 on some better maintained zone or tracks. We would be a better country if our leaders told the truth about the country.

Jappan’s high-speed rail. Credit: Alfa-X

Sixty years ago, early in the morning of October 1, 1964, a sleek blue and white train slid effortlessly across the urban sprawl of Tokyo, its elevated tracks carrying it south toward the city of Osaka and a place in the history books.

This was the dawn of Japan’s “bullet train” era, widely regarded as the defining symbol of the country’s astonishing recovery from the trauma of World War II. In tandem with the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, this technological marvel of the 1960s marked the country’s return to the top table of the international community.

In the six decades since that first train, the word Shinkansen – meaning “new trunk line” – has become an internationally recognized byword for speed, travel efficiency and modernity.

Japan remains a world leader in rail technology. Mighty conglomerates such as Hitachi and Toshiba export billions of dollars worth of trains and equipment all over the world every year.

The Shinkansen network has expanded steadily since the 320-mile Tokaido line, linking Tokyo and Shin-Osaka was completed in 1964. Trains run at up to 200 mph (about 322 kph) on […]