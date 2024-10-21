We Created a Monster: Trump Was a TV Fantasy Invented for ‘The Apprentice’

Yet, more confirmation that everything about traitor Trump is a lie. It is all a fabricated myth based on no actual substance. Why didn’t John D. Miller come forward with what he knew months, years ago. Miller apologizes but is still an accessory to what is happening in American. And yet millions of Americans are voting for Trump, and for the cult which wants to take their rights away and destroy the United States’ economy. How sad America has become, and how much I hate the trends I see.

Credit: Diane Bonderell / AP

I want to apologize to America. I helped create a monster.

For nearly 25 years, I led marketing at NBC and NBCUniversal. I led the team that marketed “The Apprentice,” the reality show that made Donald Trump a household name outside of New York City, where he was better known for overextending his empire and appearing in celebrity gossip columns.

To sell the show, we created the narrative that Trump was a super-successful businessman who lived like royalty. That was the conceit of the show. At the very least, it was a substantial exaggeration; at worst, it created a false narrative by making him seem more successful than he was.

In fact, Trump declared business bankruptcy four times before the show went into production, and at least twice more during his 14 seasons hosting. The imposing board room where he famously fired contestants was a set, because his real boardroom was too old and shabby for TV.

Trump may have been the perfect choice to be the boss of this show, because more successful CEOs were too busy to get involved in reality TV and didn’t […]