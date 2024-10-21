Trump Raves About Size of Arnold Palmer’s Penis: ‘All Man!’

When I first read about traitor Trump talking about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis at a campaign rally I thought it could not be true. But it turns out it is true. This is the Republican candidate for President. How is it possible that this dishonest, dishonorable, vulgar scumbag is a candidate for the Presidency and once was President? What kind of country have we become?

Donald Trump rambled his way through the first 15 minutes of his Saturday rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with a story about the size of golf legend Arnold Palmer’s manhood.

The GOP presidential nominee was in Latrobe, where Palmer was born, as part of a last-minute push to win votes in the battleground state before Election Day. However, the former president said he first “had to say” something about Palmer’s… putter.

“Arnold Palmer was all man,” said Trump, going off script to the delight of his crowd of MAGA fans. “And I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this guy… This is a guy that was all man.”

Teeing up his next comments, Trump took several swings at paying Palmer a compliment.

“This man was strong and tough. And I refused to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros. They came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.”

He added, “We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

Trump spent […]