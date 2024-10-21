Trump Campaign Selects 30 Election Deniers to Be Electoral College Electors

The MAGAt Republican cult is openly trying to rig the election. They are trying to skew the Electoral College. If they can’t do that and traitor Trump loses they are preparing to challenge the outcome. I do not understand why this is not the lead story in publications and on news channels across the country.

An aide holds Wyoming’s Electoral College certificate of votes that were cast for Donald Trump during a joint session of Congress on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The Trump campaign has selected dozens of election deniers — people who have pushed the repeatedly debunked lie that the 2020 election was “rigged” against Trump — to be included in its slate of electors in swing states this year.

The electors will take part in the Electoral College vote should Trump win in their jurisdictions. Their selection indicates that Trump’s strategy for this year’s election is likely similar to what went down in the 2020 race, when his campaign tried to overturn the results by sending fake electors’ votes to Washington from states that President Joe Biden won.

State parties, oftentimes in coordination with their corresponding presidential candidates, are tasked with selecting potential electors each presidential election cycle. The 30 electors the Trump campaign has chosen represent over a third of the 82 electors in the seven swing states for the 2024 race. Among […]