Governor Josh Shapiro: Law enforcement should look at Musk’s million dollar giveaway

Now the MAGAt Trumpers are openly buying votes, paid for by Trumper oligarch Musk. The Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro thinks law enforcement “should look into” this. I don’t see how anyone can have any question that this is grossly illegal, but the rich in America seem to live under a different legal system. We will see.

Oligarch Elon Musk Credit: Politico

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that law enforcement should look into a one million dollar giveaway Elon Musk is doing for Pennsylvanians who sign his super PAC’s petition.

“I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race, how the dark money is flowing, not just into Pennsylvania, but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.” “That is deeply concerning.”

He later added, “I think it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at. I’m not the attorney general anymore of Pennsylvania. I’m the governor, but it does raise some serious questions.”

Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO who is a strong supporter of Donald Trump, announced Saturday night that anyone who signs onto his super PAC’s “Petition in Favor of Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms” would be entered in a chance to win one million dollars.

Musk has recently joined Trump at some of his rallies, including a recent revisit to Butler, Pennsylvania. Last week, Trump said […]