The Atlantic Editor-In-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg warns newsroom decay is how ‘democracy decomposes

Here is an interview with one of the most successful magazine editors in the country, Jeffrey Goldberg, who lays out his views on the decline of journalism in the United States, and what this means for the continuation of the country’s democracy. I agree with Goldberg, and see the decline of fact-based journalism, and the rise of weaponized misinformation operations like fascist Fox propaganda, as one of our major national cancers.

The Atlantic Editor-In-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Credit: Paul Morigi / Getty / The Atlantic)

In an industry beset by challenges, The Atlantic is a rare bright spot.

The 167-year-old magazine announced this week that it will expand, bucking the trend among fellow legacy newsrooms. The Laurene Powell Jobs-owned and Jeffrey Goldberg-led publication said it will increase its print magazine to 12 issues, returning to a monthly cadence for the first time since 2002.

The increase comes after The Atlantic announced earlier this year it had surpassed 1 million subscriptions and returned to profitability.

We caught up with Goldberg this week and discussed The Atlantic’s success, its partnership with OpenAI, the 2024 election, and more. Below is the Q&A, lightly edited for clarity.

Why do you think you have been successful in this difficult climate?

We work very hard to produce only highest-quality journalism. Sometimes, we don’t hit the mark, but not for lack of trying. Our operating theory is so simple. The only way to get people to pay for your product is to make a great product, something they can’t find […]