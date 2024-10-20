How Fox News became the ‘greatest cancer on democracy’

We all saw it on Wednesday night. Bret Baier, the multimillionaire supposed “real news” guy at Fox, angrily and rudely lied to the face of the Vice President of the United States and his millions of viewers, presenting an edited version of Trump’s most fascistic remarks that turned truth on its head.
This is just the most recent example of the deadly toxins Fox “News” has been spreading across the American media and political landscape for decades.
The soil in which democracy grows and flourishes is truthful information held as common knowledge by the majority of the population. Lies, when presented as news or as truth-based information, become a poison that severely injures and can even kill a democracy.
American, […]
While you have been railing against Fox News and their lies and deliberate disinformation, I, too, have constantly written about this and how terrible it is for our country and the world. They call themselves ‘news” and they are not on the airwaves that are monitored and controlled by our government, so I am told that they can lie since they are really not news but entertainment. Well, sorry, but that’s BS and they have altered the minds of people to believe lies that harm everything about our country. I have repeatedly stated that they should be under the same rules as other stations that report the news and that severe fines for deliberately lying about current events or anything should be severely punished—-say a million dollars per lie. They are detrimental to our democracy and it can be seen by what people are quoting—-which are just lies! It’s time for Congress to get together and come up with a law that prohibits lies as news to the public. It will help democracy to continue to exist.
On the other hand after watching the rude interrogation I’m feeling more confident about her character. I was going to vote for as there is no other choice but I don’t know her. Saw so little her during her term and I still don’t know her approach to governance but as I said no other choice. As someone who relies on social security and medicare we need to elect someone who will keep it stable and increase coverage to include full dental and mental health benefits.