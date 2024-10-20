How Fox News became the ‘greatest cancer on democracy’

Thom Hartmann has put together the best profile of the Murdoch international fascist propaganda operation I have seen. Few Americans seem to recognize just how evil this family and their propaganda pseudo-news scheme are and what a toxic effect they have on multiple nations.

As soon as Vice Presdient Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier began, the two sparred on the topic of immigration — with Harris reminding Baier that the Biden administration fought for a comprehensive border security solution only for former President Donald Trump to work behind the scenes to kill it. Credit: Screengrab | Fox News

We all saw it on Wednesday night. Bret Baier, the multimillionaire supposed “real news” guy at Fox, angrily and rudely lied to the face of the Vice President of the United States and his millions of viewers, presenting an edited version of Trump’s most fascistic remarks that turned truth on its head.

This is just the most recent example of the deadly toxins Fox “News” has been spreading across the American media and political landscape for decades.

The soil in which democracy grows and flourishes is truthful information held as common knowledge by the majority of the population. Lies, when presented as news or as truth-based information, become a poison that severely injures and can even kill a democracy.

