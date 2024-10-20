Florida universities are culling hundreds of general education courses

Floridians chose to elect a christofascist state government, but I get emails regularly from men and women who live in the state telling me what an awful place it has become in which to live. Politicians tell women and their doctors how they can control their bodies. Public education has been devastated. Libraries are being censured. In many places it is impossible to get home or business insurance. Little or nothing is being done to prepare the state for climate change. And now public universities are being censured to produce indoctrination instead of education. And so it goes, on and on. I will be very interested to see how the people of Florida vote in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state Republicans pushed for a law saying state universities’ general election courses “may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics.” Credit: Brynn Anderson / AP

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida’s public universities are purging the list of general education courses they will offer next year to fall in line with a state law pushed for by Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting “woke ideologies” in higher education.

These decisions, in many cases being driven by the university system’s Board of Governors, have the potential to affect faculty and thousands of students across the state. Hundreds of courses are slated to become electives after previously counting toward graduation requirements, which university professors and free speech advocates fear is just the first step toward those classes disappearing entirely.

The state’s involvement in a curriculum process — which has historically been left to universities — is riling academics and students who oppose how officials are using new authority to weed out courses like Anthropology of Race & Ethnicity, Sociology […]