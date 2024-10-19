Hurricanes Milton and Helene Were Intensified by Climate Change, Researchers Find

Here is the confirmation of what I have been telling you: These catastrophic weather events are being enhanced by human caused climate change. We are going to see more of them, and their negative effects on the matrix of life will be more deadly. Yet, other than Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, do you hear anyone talking seriously about this? Neither do I.

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on Oct. 8, 2024, seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above. Credit: NASA / Getty

Hurricanes — the most powerful storms on Earth — are becoming more widespread and destructive as a warming planet increases their intensity. Hurricanes Helene and Milton are following the trend of these storms becoming supercharged and more likely to form, according to a pair of studies from the World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The researchers found that Hurricane Helene’s wind speed on the coast of Florida was about 11% stronger due to climate change, and its total rainfall increased by 10%. The high water temperatures that fueled Helene were found to be between 200 and 500 times more likely, and hurricanes the size of Helene are now 2.5 times more likely each year due to climate change, according to the report.

As for Hurricane Milton, the researchers found storms of its […]