Group Sues Florida Over Harassment of TV Stations Airing Abortion Rights Ad

Christofascist DeSantis and his fellow authoritarians are making it clear where the Republicans are headed. Another example occurred this morning when traitor Trump said it openly on the Fox fascist propaganda network. He told pseudo-journalists who were interviewing him that he was going up to meet with Rupert Murdoch and pressure him to not run any negative ads against him, or invite any Democrats to be interviewed on Fox. It couldn’t be more explicit. The Republican Party wants to end free speech in America, and will do so if they come into power. It is classic fascist behavior.

People hold up signs during a pro-abortion rights rally on the second anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 24, 2024. Credit: Marco Bello AFP / Getty

An abortion rights group in Florida is suing state officials for suppressing free speech, alleging in their lawsuit that the state unconstitutionally threatened television stations that were airing its ads in favor of a ballot initiative that would overturn Florida’s extreme abortion ban.

Florida currently restricts all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, granting only nominal exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when a person’s life is at risk — a standard that, in practice, is rarely allowed due to the ambiguous language of the statute and doctors’ fears over being prosecuted. The ballot initiative in question, sometimes referred to as Amendment 4, would expand abortion rights up to the point of fetal viability, generally regarded as 22-25 weeks of pregnancy. Regulation of abortion could occur afterward, but […]