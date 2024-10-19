Church That Worships With AR-15 Is Giving Away Trump Rifle

This is what some Protestant Christian Churches have become. It has nothing to do with Jesus’ teachings, it just uses the Bible’s words. This is a replication of what happened to portions of the Protestant Church in Hitler’s Germany.

A Donald Trump-themed AR-15 is being raffled at the Rod of Iron Ministries’ annual Freedom Festival in Pennsylvania.

There have been two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump this election cycle, but that is not stopping the Rod of Iron Ministries from holding a raffle for a Trump-themed AR-15 at its annual Freedom Festival this weekend.

People are encouraged to register early for the Freedom Festival to receive free tickets and the chance to win a “Trump AR-15.”

The festival is put on by the Rod of Iron Ministries, a group headquartered outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, that allows its congregants to bring their weapons to church. The group offers courses for pistol and rifle marksmanship, home defense shotgun and the “art of the draw.”

Sunday services, which the group calls “Sanctuary Church,” focus on scripture while also supporting “the right to bear arms and focuses on where God’s word, politics, morality and culture intersect,” according to the website.

