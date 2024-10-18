Trump Is Undermining America

John Alexander lays it out, and I agree with him. The clock is ticking and you will see what kind of country you will be living in based on what happens on the 5th of November.

America is a unique concept based on trust and confidence. Once trust and confidence are lost, the failure of the system is inevitable. At this time there is an existential threat to the continuance of our nation as it has survived for 246 years. That concerted effort is led by Donald Trump, and his MAGA sycophants who are willing to destroy the nation to support a cult of personality. The ultimate narcissist, Trump is prepared to burn the country down in pursuit of his personal ambition to return to power.

There are no words to describe how shamelessly egocentric this move is, and at the expense of the minions who blindly follow his persistent lying. Even though many of the lies are provably wrong, and evidence prominently published, Trump supporters adamantly reject the facts in favor of his traducements. Trump rightfully believes that repetition on his version of events is sufficient to satisfy his generally unsophisticated base. With aplomb Trump invokes Joseph Goebbels dictum for inculcating the “Big Lie.”

There are several glaring current examples that have exacerbated the situation. These are events that Trump, and his […]